MMDA says ready for impending 2-day transport strike

Transport group MANIBELA begins their transport strike in Quezon City, in time with PISTON's ongoing transport strike on November 22, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) expressed confidence in their readiness for the two-day transport strike set to begin tomorrow, Thursday, until Friday.



MMDA says they are basing their strategy on recently-mounted transport strikes and transport members who signified their intent to join and those who did not.

"Kung pagbabasehan yung nakaraan, CAMANAVA area tinamaan and Paranaque. So yun pa rin ang tutukan natin," said MMDA Chairman Don Artes. "Although nagi-inventory kami ng sasama sa rally."

"Marami naman ang nag-signify na hindi sila sasama. Siguro, medyo nadadala na rin sila sa drivers natin, kahit operator, dahil sila naman po [ang] nawawalan ng kita kapag nagkakaroon ng strike," he added.

"At nakikita nila na nakaka-responde ang gobyerno. Dumating na tayo dun sa point na hindi na kayang i-hostage ng mga transport group ang pamahalaan at publiko, dahil natutugunan natin ang pangangailangan at naa-address natin yung epekto ng strike."



The difference this week is that the strike will coincide with the Christmas rush, the upcoming MMFF parade, and payday Friday.



MMDA said despite expected management of traffic, they do not take the transport strike lightly. The government has prepared free ride services to passengers who will be affected. Artes also said that the transport groups are no longer able to hold the government hostage to their demands.



“May konting abala ito sa agencies ng pamahalaan na tumutugon dito sa strike, lalong lalo na kami. Instead na nagf-focus kami sa traffic management dahil pabigat nang pabigat yung daloy ng traffic, mahahati yung attention namin dahil we will also monitor itong strike. Kasi we have to respond sa aming mga mananakay. Ito ay kumakain ito ng oras namin at effort, kahit maliit or malaki. Ganoon din kasi preparations namin,” Artes said.



The Department of Transportation remains firm on the deadline of the modernization program.



Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista says those who fail to consolidate will automatically lose their franchise because only a provisional authority was issued.



“Kapag hindi ka kasama sa isang consolidated unit, yung franchise ng unit na iyong minamaneho ay mawawala na. Hindi na sila makakabiyahe, pag bumiyahe sila, colorum sila,” Bautista said.



"Yung prangkisa, hindi yan rights, it’s a privilege, binibigay yan ng gobyerno and binibigyan sila ng pagkakataon na gamitin yung privilege by following the program of government," Bautista added.



The MMDA said it will not suspend the number coding scheme and there is no recommendation to suspend classes. The MMDA advises motorists to plan their trips in advance.



JEEPNEY DRIVERS' WOES



However, some transport groups are appealing to President Marcos to reconsider the decision to extend the deadline for consolidation under the modernization program until the end of the month.



Ernan Gallardo, a jeepney driver in Pasig City, stuck a paper inside his unit showing a countdown to the last day he will be operating on the road.



According to Gallardo, they have exhausted their savings during the pandemic and have not yet recovered, leaving them with no funds to participate in the consolidation of jeepneys or even repair their units. It is difficult for Ernan to let go of his jeepney, which has helped put his children through college.



“Hirap po talaga kaya minsan naluluha rin ako. Kapag maiisip mo yung pinaghirapan mo basta na lang mawawala. Napakasakit. Pero ganun pa man kung yun ang nakatakda na sa amin bahala na matira matibay… Hirap po talaga kaya minsan naluluha rin ako, kapag maiisip mo yung pinaghirapan mo basta na lang mawawala napakasakit” Gallardo, President of Tipas Pasig Pateros Joda Jeepney Drivers Association, said.



That's why Gallardo will join the transport strike from tomorrow until Friday.



"Okay lang po kesa naman habangbuhay po wala yung aming kita. Pinatapang lang nila kami kasi biro mo tatanggalan mo kami kabuhayan eh diyan namin kinukuha yung kabuhayan ng aming pamilya yan po ang alam namin hanapbuhay," he said.



According to Piston, 100,000 members will join them in the two-day strike, which they believe will paralyze parts of Metro Manila.

