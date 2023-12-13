Marcos leads turnover of 141 excavators procured by NIA

President Marcos Jr leads the turnover ceremony of procured excavators of the National Irrigation Administration in Subic, Olongapo City. Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the turnover of 141 excavators procured by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) in a short ceremony held at the Subic Bay Freeport in Olongapo City on Wednesday.

The excavators will be distributed across the country and will be used to maintain 257 national irrigation systems and 10,144 communal irrigation systems nationwide.

The P776 million worth of excavators represent the first tranche of NIA procurement, with the second tranche amounting to P782.9 million worth of 183 excavators, trucks, and other heavy equipment.

The third tranche will be P1 billion worth of various types of heavy equipment.

“To ensure the productive and efficient use of our agricultural lands, it is imperative that we continue restoring and maintaining our irrigation systems,” Marcos said.

“Moving forward, I urge the National Irrigation [Administration] to maximize the full potential of these equipment to assist our farmers so that their yields and their incomes will increase, and sufficient and affordable food will continue to be readily available for our people.”

In his speech, the President reiterated his call to the NIA and the Agriculture Department “to accelerate construction of irrigation facilities from existing water sources,” as government prepares to mitigate the effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

“We must be prepared to address the effects of El Niño. We have instructed --- we have included in this effort the Department of National Defense, the DENR, and the Department of Agriculture para pag-aralan lahat ng ating kayang gawin upang mapaghandaan ang mga magiging hamon pagdating nga ng tagtuyot,” Marcos said.

The Philippine leader says efforts are being made to ensure continuous supply of water to farm lands, including cloud seeding operations.

“So, that is going to be an important part of this effort because we have the first priority when we hear that there is a drought coming is to ensure our food supply and to ensure our food supply, our irrigation systems must be functional,” he said.

“Rest assured, we will continue to explore all possibilities for the continuous distribution of water to ensure that our lands remain fertile and productive.”

