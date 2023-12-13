House probe sought into DepEd learning materials 'held hostage' by contractor

MANILA — ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro on Wednesday led the Makabayan bloc in urging the House of Representatives to investigate the billions worth of learning materials of the Department of Education (DepEd) allegedly being held hostage by the Transpac Cargo Logistics Inc..

"Dapat ay kagyat na maimbestigahan ito lalo pa at may initial na findings ang [Annual Audit Report] ng AY 2022 na maraming boxes ng school supplies ng DepEd na hindi nade-deliver dahil sa supplier nila na si Transpac," Castro said in a statement.

"Pera ito ng bayan at di ito dapat na maulit. Kapag di sila naparusahan o ma-blacklist ay uulitin lang nila ito at ang kawawa na naman ay ang guro at mag-aaral," Castro, who is a deputy minority leader, also said.

House Resolution 1516 cited that the DepEd has filed a civil case to retrieve or regain possession of billions-worth of learning materials being allegedly held "hostage" by Transpac.

The resolution also noted that it was the Duterte administration, under then Education Secretary Leonor Briones, that entered into a P667-million logistics agreement with Transpac, but facilitation and implementation of the agreement has overlapped with the current DepEd administration of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Before this, the bloc also filed House Resolution 950 to investigate the reported "fire sale" of laptops procured for teachers by the DepEd in surplus stores in Cebu and Rizal and on the Facebook Marketplace.

"Congress needs to investigate not only the reason why these learning materials remain undelivered and, in the case of laptops, sold in various marketplaces, but it should also investigate the alleged corrupt practices surrounding the issue," the resolution read.