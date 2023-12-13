House adjourns for Christmas break without plenary debate on ICC resolution

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his State of the Nation Address at the Opening of the 19th Congress on July 24, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - The House of Representatives has adjourned for its Christmas break without tackling the controversial resolution urging the government to cooperate with the International Criminal Court investigation on the war on drugs.

There was no mention of the resolution which was already approved by the House Committees on Justice and Human Rights last November 29, 2023 during the plenary session Wednesday -- the last before Congress goes on its break from December 16, 2023 to January 21, 2024.



Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales told reporters before the adjournment that the House had already finished all its priorities and he had no information about the ICC resolution.



"Alam ko natackle na yan sa committee level and hindi ko pa na ano yung ICC kung kailan (sa plenary)," Gonzales said.

"Palagay ko tapos na po eh. Tapos na po lahat yung mga 17 over 17, 20 over 20 of the SONA bills of our president. Tapos po lahat, wala ho tayong back subject," Gonzales added.

Speaker Martin Romualdez, in his own adjournment speech, made no reference to the resolution as he recited all the legislative achievements of the chamber under his watch. The House chief reiterated that they have finished all the administration priority bills.

"During the second Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting in July 2023, 20 legislative measures were identified and set for legislative approval before the year ends. The House of Representatives has passed all the twenty measures as early as September 2023, or three months ahead of schedule," Romualdez said.



"Of these twenty LEDAC identified measures, four have been enacted into law: (1) the National Employment Master Plan or the “Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act”; (2) LGU Income Classification Act; (3) Internet Transactions Act; and (4) The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code of the Philippines," Romualdez added.



"In his Second State of the Nation Address last July 2023, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. mentioned 17 priority measures needed to sustain our economic recovery and improve the living condition of many of our countrymen. It is with great pride and honor to report to this august chamber that we passed all of these 17 SONA priority measures, seven months ahead of the president’s next state of the nation address in July 2024," he explained.



Romualdez went on to list the other important bills they passed this year, which were eventually enacted into law: Debt condonation of Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries; Establishing Maharlika Investment Fund; Extending the Period of Availment of Estate Tax Amnesty; Establishing Specialty Centers in DOH hospitals in every region; Institutionalizing the One Town One Product (OTOP) program; and Protection and Welfare of Caregivers.

Romualdez also reported that the enrolled bill on ‘ease of paying taxes’ have been transmitted to the Office of the President last December 6, and he hopes it will be enacted into law soon.



Meanwhile, the Speaker also noted that the House already ratified the bicameral conference committee reports on the "No permit, No Exam Prohibition Act," Granting benefits to octogenarians and nonagenarians and additional benefits to centenarians, the Magna Carta for Seafarers, The Tatak Pinoy Act, and Revitalizing the Salt Industry.



