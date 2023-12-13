Imagery courtesy of the Japanese Meteorological Agency

Weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a cloud cluster in Central Pacific that may form into a low pressure area (LPA) within 24 hours and enter the Philippine area of responsibility this weekend.

The weather disturbance may bring widespread rains in Visayas and Mindanao early next week, weather forecaster Benison Estareja warned.

He urged the public to continue monitoring updates on this potential system.



But this Wednesday, the northeast monsoon or Amihan will affect Northern and Central Luzon, PAGASA said in its morning weather forecast. Cool weather will be mostly felt at night and in the morning.

Cloudy skies and light rains will be experienced over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and even Quezon province.

Ilocos Region and the rest of Cordillera and Central Luzon will have fair conditions with occasions of isolated light rains.

However, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will continue to be warm and humid due to the Easterlies blowing from the Pacific Ocean.

Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Agusan del Sur, and Surigao del Sur may experience rains before midday. There may also be localized thunderstorms in other parts of the archipelago, especially in the afternoon or evening.

Amihan may temporarily weaken by Friday but surge again this weekend and also bring rains over the northern and eastern parts of Luzon, Estareja added.