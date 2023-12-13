Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Romeo S. Brawner gives a media briefing after the Change of Command ceremonies at the AFP Commissioned Officers Club in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on July 21, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. on Wednesday confirmed that he had a discussion with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian regarding the resupply missions in the West Philippine Sea.

According to Brawner, he asked Huang not to block the resupply missions in the West Philippine Sea, especially the recently-concluded civilian mission.

“In fact, nag-usap kami ni Ambassador Huang, noong minsang nagkita kami, sinabi ko sa kanya na that is not your territory. In fact, sinabi ko, that is our Exclusive Economic Zone. So please do not block our resupply ships,” he told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

“At sinabihan ko rin siya na huwag nilang i-block ‘yung Christmas convoy. Sabi ko mga civilians ‘yun, do not block, they’re just merely bringing food and gifts to our soldiers and the communities in the West Philippine Sea,” Brawner added.

Brawner maintained that he had an “intellectual discussion” with Huang about the West Philippine Sea, with both parties reiterating their claims.

Over the weekend, the Philippine Coast Guard released videos showing Chinese ships blasting water cannon at Philippine boats during two separate resupply missions to fishermen at Scarborough Shoal and a tiny garrison at Second Thomas Shoal on Saturday and Sunday.

There was also a collision between Philippine and Chinese boats at Second Thomas Shoal, where a handful of Filipino troops are stationed on a grounded warship, with both countries trading blame.

The Philippines said on Monday it had summoned China's envoy and flagged the possibility of expelling him following the most tense confrontations between the countries' vessels in years at flashpoint reefs in the disputed South China Sea.

China, for its part, said it had "lodged stern representations" with Manila over the incidents.

Following the incidents, Brawner spoke with United States Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Charles Brown Jr. on the phone to discuss assessments on the regional security environment.

The two highest ranking military leaders of Manila and Washington also discussed China’s harassment of Philippine vessels conducting rotation and resupply missions in the West Philippine Sea.