AFP chief backs proposal to tap gun owners as reservists

MANILA — Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. supports a senator's proposal tap gun owners as military or police reservists amid tension in the West Philippine Sea, saying their familiarity with shooting will be an advantage.

Sen. Mark Villar, who is a military reservist, earlier suggested the measure on the sidelines of the 29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show, an event that showcased some of the latest guns, ammunition and firearms accessories.

“I’m in support of that kasi kailangan natin palakihin ang ating reserve force, and we want to make sure na ang ating reserve force is ready to perform any tasking. One of the core competencies ng isang sundalo is that he or she should be adept and competent in the use of the firearm," Brawner told reporters at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Wednesday.

"Kung dati na siyang shooter at marunong na siya, especially on the safety of handling a weapon, then they’re all welcome to join the reservists,” he also said.

Brawner clarified that not all reservists are expected to fight, saying the reservist should be a "total force" with different specializations.

“Kunwari, sila ay engineers, they will be helping our corps of engineers. Kung sila naman po ay nurses and doctors, they will be helping our medical corps. Ganun ang konsepto natin ng reserve force natin. Hindi lahat lalaban, kasi kanya-kanyang contribution tayo sa pagdepensa ng bansa,” he added.

Brawner said licensed gun owners have an advantage as they already know how to safely handle weapons.

“Nalaman natin sa mobilization natin noong nakaraan, noong Marawi siege, nagmobilize tayo ng reservists—napag-alaman natin na 50% lamang pala sa mga minobilize natin ang marunong pumutok, marunong mag-handle ng weapons. So, it’s very important that everybody knows how to handle a weapon. That is a basic knowledge na dapat alam ng lahat ng sundalo, including reservists,” the military chief explained.