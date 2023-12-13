17 Filipinos trapped in Gaza due to bombardment of enclave

Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes in the east of Deir Al Balah town southern Gaza Strip, December 12, 2023. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE.

The attacks in Gaza continue to rage, making it now almost impossible for civilians to flee - including for the 17 remaining Filipinos in the area.

Arsenia brought home to the Philippines 2 of her daughters. But her Palestinian husband along with 3 of their other children, a son-in-law and 4 grandchildren with ages ranging from 7 months old to 7 years, remain in the Gaza strip.

“Nilalabanan lang namin, ayaw na naming umiyak kasi, talagang, physically nandito kami pero yung isip namin saka puso namin nandoon pa rin. Minsan nagsisisi ako bakit ako pumunta rito, hindi ko sila kinuha muna,” she lamented.

Majority of Gaza has been turned into a wasteland as Israeli airstrikes and military operations targeted the entire strip from north to south. Among those trapped are 17 Filipinos, including Arsenia’s family.

“One family of 8 Filipinos told us yesterday that they could not reach the border because of two reasons. One, the roads leading to Rafah border crossing in the south are either closed due to bombing or are being blocked by the IDF. This is the same situation faced by another family of 3 Filipinos with 1 Palestinian spouse, who could not reach Rafah border crossing safely,” said Philippine Ambassador to Jordan Wilfredo Santos, who has jurisdiction over Palestinian territories.

But Arsenia is not better off here in the Philippines, for she and her daughters only have the clothes on their back.

They depend entirely on assistance from NGOs and they have no place to live - a problem that is further amplifying their depression from being separated from the rest of their family and the trauma they suffered from the war.

OWWA initially provided hotel accommodation for the repatriates from Gaza, but only for 3 days. Some families had to pay for additional days. Some tried to live with relatives but had a hard time. Some NGOs stepped in, while the University of the Philippines in Diliman offered temporary accommodation until December 21. Muslim organizations are also donating halal food for the Gaza repatriates in UP.

“Sana hindi doon nagtapos yung tulong sa amin sa repatriation. Matulungan pa po sana kami ngayon kasi yung shelter po namin mahirap talaga, gusto namin magkaroon ng privacy mga ganon,” Arsenia appealed to the Philippine government.

To date, nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and almost 50,000 wounded in Gaza. Over at the occupied West Bank where there should be no war, 275 have been killed and over 3,000 wounded. Meanwhile, 1,200 have been murdered and almost 9,000 wounded based on Israel’s revised figures of the October 7 Hamas attack. Some 137 remain hostages of Hamas.

The US has been facing criticism after it vetoed a ceasefire resolution before the United Nations Security Council. Many believe the ceasefire should help prevent a regional escalation, especially since the Houthis continue to hold a 25 man crew, with 17 Filipinos, in Yemen. The group previously said that all Israeli-linked vessels sailing the Red Sea will be legitimate targets for as long as Israel’s aggression against Palestinians continue.

The Philippine government was able to speak to the vessel’s owners and manning agency in Greece, but there is no clear update on how the Filipinos may be released.

“Tinanong ko rin yan meron bang negotiation, wala rin silang masabing negotiation, any negotiation na nangyayari kasi mga wala ding hinihingi…pag ganitonang sitwasyin very sensitive ang information ang pinaka importante they are safe,” said OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio briefly after he arrived from Greece.

The repatriation of Filipinos affected by the conflict also continues as the 11th batch of overseas workers from Israel arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Monday.

So far, 362 have been repatriated from Israel and 120 from the Gaza Strip.

