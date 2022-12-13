More than 200 solons support Maharlika fund: senior lawmakers

MANILA — More than 200 representatives are supporting the bill seeking to create the Maharlika Investment Fund, 2 senior lawmakers said.

Marikina 2nd District Rep. Stella Quimbo, one of the authors of the House Bill 6608, put the number of co-authors at 216, while House Committee on Banks and Financial Intermediaries Chair and Manila 5th District Rep. Irwin Tieng estimated the pro-Maharlika solons at 200.

"I cannot confirm pero based on the advice of my committee secretary it's around 200." Tieng told ANC.

"Last time I checked... it was 80 kasi from 3 committees, 3 committees that's around 20-plus members per committee so around nasa 80 ang co-authors but they were saying as of yesterday evening it was around 200," he added.

For a bill to prosper in the House of Representatives, it needs the support of a majority—or at least half of all 312 congressmen plus 1.

Tieng said he believes more representatives now understand the bill, parrying a question on whether President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s open endorsement of the bill attracted the support of congressmen.

"Not really.... I think masasabi ko lang po siguro mas naiintindihan na nila yung bill ngayon. Maybe that's why they are supporting the measure," Tieng said.

He also noted that there was no political pressure to approve the bill.

"Nobody ordered me to take this up. It was sent to my committee so we studied and we put safeguards," Tieng said.

The Manila solon also reassured that proposed sovereign wealth fund would be "safe," making sure the fund would not misused by choosing the right fund managers.

The House began plenary deliberations on the Maharlika bill late Monday.

Last week, Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe bared plans to have a vote on second reading on the bill this month.

Congress is scheduled to adjourn this week for the holidays, with sessions set to resume in the middle of January.

