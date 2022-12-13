Lawmakers seek to place Maharlika fund under PCC

MANILA — House lawmakers are considering placing the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund under the supervision of the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) as an additional layer of check and balance for the controversial sovereign wealth fund.

“Nakita naman natin na itong Maharlika Investment Fund ay baka mag invest siya sa mga kumpaniya, infrastructure projects sa ating bayan,” said Manila Rep. Irwin Tieng, who chairs the House Committee on Banks and Financial Intermediaries.

“Tinanggal natin 'yung exemption doon para yung komisyon na ito ay ma-check din niya yung balance para fair po sa pagpipili kung sino ang mananalo at kung puwede bang magsama ang isang kumpaniya para nandiyan pa din po yung check and balances natin,” he said during a public briefing.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from PTV

Penalties against those who might misuse the fund were also included in the latest version of the bill after the initial measure drew public criticism.

“Ang layunin po ng ating mog ay magkaroon ng pondo na puwede nating iinvest,” Tieng said.

“Rest assured na mailalagay natin lahat ng safeguards upang mapangalagaan yung pera natin at magkaroon tayo ng totoong ipon na mapapakinabangan ng future generation,” he said.

When asked if the bill can be passed within the year, Tieng said: “Nagdadasal po sana na sana maipasa with the amendments na hihingiin sa atin pero at the end of the day, desisyon yan ng lahat.”

“Hindi naman mawawala yung agam-agam kasi malaki yung amount… pero maniwala kayo na naglagay tayo ng specific safeguards diyan,” he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said he was the one who first broached on the idea of establishing the Maharlika Wealth Fund, as an additional source of investments for the country.

Marcos Jr.’s cousin and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, and his son Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos were among the authors of the bill seeking to establish the sovereign wealth fund.