One of the critics of the Maharlika Investment Fund in the House of Representatives on Tuesday said the President of the Philippines will remain influential in the fund even if the pending bill in the lower House designates the Finance Secretary as chairman of the board.



House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro also raised the potential conflict of interest of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas by joining the proposed sovereign wealth fund.



Castro made the observations during her turn on day 2 of the plenary deliberations on House Bill 6608.



Castro said the 4 independent directors of the board from the private sector will be selected at the advice of the advisory council, composed of the National Economic Development Authority, the Department of Budget and Management and the Treasury of the Philippines.



"Ganun din po di rin siya magiging independent dahil alam naman natin who appoint those people in the positions para maging ano ng NEDA doon sa DBM etc, paano na siya magiging independent," Castro said.



"Sinasabi ko lang dito sa composition on Sec 18 ng board of directors ay kahit wala dito yung presidente ng Pilipinas dahil ang mga opisyal naman dito ay appointees ng president di siya magiging independent pa rin doon sa executive. Di siya magiging independent," Castro said.



The Secretary of Finance chairs the board while the presidents of the Development Bank of the Philippines and Landbank of the Philippines also sit on the board. These are all presidential appointees.



Castro presented to the chamber the basis for the objections of economists against the proposed sovereign wealth fund.

"Sabi ng business groups, problematic in many aspects ang pagsali ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas sa Maharlika Investment Fund. Io-override nito ang judgment ng BSP sa mga macroeconomic and financial situations ng bansa at ng mga bangko pati na yung mga desisyon nito sa tamang alokasyon ng assets. I also quote doon sa sinasabi this is a direct assault on the constitutional mandate of the BSP as an indepedent central bank in promoting price stability and managing exchange rate votalities," Castro said.



Manila 5th District Rep. Irwin Tieng, principal sponsor of the measure as chairman of the committee on Banks and Financial intermediaries, maintained that the MIF will not be under the BSP but the Securities and Exchange Commission.



"Binigyan tayong assurance ng BSP na di sila maiinvolve sa kahit anong...wag kayo mag aalala dahil wala sila magiging conflict of interest dito dahil pinagaralan na nila itong Maharlika Investment Corporation at pagdating naman sa bangko, standard ang regulations pagregulate ng mga bangko," Tieng said.



"Binigyan kami ng assurance na hindi po," Tieng said, as he explained that the Landbank has about P1 trillion in investible funds and another trillion available for loans.



Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel for his part slammed the use of the word Maharlika in naming the proposed sovereign wealth fund.



"Actually yung salitang Maharlika di naman po siya originally masama kasi yung salitang Maharlika kilala yan bilang warrior class sa ancient Tagalog society sa Luzon. Kaso nga lang nagamit yung ganung salita para sa ilang mga disinformation campaigns, isang fake guerilla unit against Japanese forces nung dating diktador at ngayon po ay ginagamit para sa pondo na kadudaduda at tinutuligsa ng mamamayan," Manuel said during his turn at the deliberations.

Camarines Sur 3rd District Rep. Gabriel Bordado objected to the MIF, suggesting that the government work on other things instead.



"Uulitin ko po, unang una, wala po tayong kakayanan dahil sa napakalaki nating utang at trade deficit. Pangalawa kailangan palakasin muna ang ating ekonomiya na halos nilumpo ng pandemya. I would like to suggest that instead of pushing for the MIF, let us come up with measures to strengthen our economy. For instance, let us address the worsening inflation, which address to the president himself is running rampant and out of control," Bordado said.



House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan backed the bill, as he batted for safeguards.



"The idea of investing idle funds in government is much better compared to just letting these funds sit inside banks at pitiful interest rates. However sufficient safeguards must be put in place," Libanan said.

RELATED VIDEO