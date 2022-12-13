Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was a historic day in Los Angeles as America's second largest city inducts its first female mayor.

Vice President Kamala Harris administered the oath of office to Karen Bass, the 43rd mayor in the city's 241-year history.

Prior to winning last month's election, Bass had represented parts of Los Angeles in the US House of Representatives since 2011.

She now takes on a city facing a homelessness crisis, a tough economy, and increased crime. Bass' first action will be to declare a state of emergency on homelessness.

"When I think of the unaffordability, the difficulty, the struggle working people face today in Los Angeles, I reflect on the challenges Angelenos have faced across our history. I reflect on the fact that no matter what, we have never, ever given up," Bass said.

While the ceremony featured many talents, Filipinos, whom Bass did several outreaches with, came to her oath taking and were on stage with her during the historic moment.

"It's a great moment for us," author, activist, and professor Florante Ibanez said.

Ibanez and his wife Rose have known Bass for some 40 years as they formed a bond as activists.

"We didn’t think this was going to happen 40 years ago but we followed her through the years and we supported her because of what we did back then. She was very progressive. She took a stand against martial law," Rose said.

Filipino American Kenneth Mejia was also sworn in as the city's new controller moments before Bass took her oath.

The 34-year-old certified public accountant, who attempted to run for US congress in the past, is the first Fil-Am to be elected into Los Angeles public office.

As controller, Mejia will serve as the city’s top auditor, chief accounting officer and pay master. He ran on the platform of giving more transparency in the way the city spends its public funds.