House starts plenary deliberations on magna carta on religious freedom



MANILA — The House of Representatives on Tuesday started the plenary deliberations on the proposed Magna Carta on Religious Freedom Act.

In his sponsorship speech, House Committee on Human Rights Chair and Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante urged his colleagues to approve the bill.

"Mr. Speaker, my esteemed colleagues in these hallowed halls of Congress, I urge you all to enact into law HB No. 6492, which seeks to protect the constitutionally guaranteed right of the people to freedom of religion and the free exercise thereof," Abante said.

"With a huge population of 109 million Filipinos as of May 2020, based on the Philippine Statistical Authority’s records, the religion demography in the country consists of 79.5 percent Roman Catholics, 9 percent other Christian groups, and some 10 percent Muslims. We all stand to enjoy immense benefits from this bill once it is enacted," he added.

Abante pointed out that the right to freedom of religion or belief is firmly enshrined in the Constitution.

Abante explained that House Bill No. 6492 aims to ensure that no act of the government or any of its agencies, instrumentalities, officers or employees shall burden, curtail, impinge or encroach on the person’s right to exercise one’s religious belief, freedom and liberty of conscience.

"However, this right is not absolute. To avert any possible abuse of rights, some limitations have been stipulated in the proposed law," the lawmaker said.

"If the free exercise of religious freedom or liberality of conscience results to violence, or inflicts or poses direct or indirect physical or material harm or danger on other people, or infringes on their own freedom of religion or conscience, then the State’s protection on the freedom of religion or belief must be necessarily curtailed," Abante said.



He said the bill identified an exhaustive list of prohibited acts which characterize violations on the exercise of the right to profess one’s religion or belief.

