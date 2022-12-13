House panel OKs national emergency stockpile

People navigate ankle to knee-deep flood along Antero Soriano Highway in General Trias, Cavite on October 30, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The House Committee on Disaster Resilience approved on Tuesday bills seeking to establish a national emergency stockpile of food, medicines, and basic commodities that can be readily distributed during emergencies and disasters.

Under House Bills 3121 and 3782, emergency-related goods should have a shelf life of at least 2 years.

The items to be placed in the central repository will be determined by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), in consultation with the Department of National Defense (DND), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and other relevant government agencies.

The panel also approved House Bill 5245, which seeks to establish calamity food banks in every province or city and municipality in the country, as part of disaster preparations.

The Philippines is regularly hit by calamities such as storms and earthquakes, with a study saying it is the most disaster-prone country in the world.

The calamity food bank will include reserve food, water, and other essential goods like portable power sources, first-aid kits, portable light sources, clothing, tents, and communication devices, among others.

These will be housed in a calamity-proof structure or warehouse to be designated and constructed by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The measure proposes it to be an inter-agency effort headed by the NDRRMC and the DSWD.

The budgetary requirements for both bills are proposed to be sourced from the General Appropriations Act.

The substitute bill for the measures will be transmitted to the House Committee on Appropriations for its consideration.