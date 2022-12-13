Duterte 'concerned' on return of illegal drugs: Bato

MANILA -- Former President Rodrigo Duterte, whose administration waged a bloody war against illegal drugs, has expressed “concern” about the seeming return of drug traders in the country, said one of his loyal allies.

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa disclosed this in an interview Tuesday. He said Duterte aired his concerns in their recent meeting.

Dela Rosa said Duterte was saddened by the series of reports about police officers getting caught in illegal drug operations, and cops killed by suspected drug syndicates.

“Talagang nalungkot siya na meron na namang pangyayari. But he doesn’t want to interfere how this government is running its own show… concern lang siya na babalik uli yung ninja cops, mga narco politicians, kawawa yung mga bata,” Dela Rosa told reporters.

“Umalis si President Duterte sa Malacañang, tapos bumalik sila (illegal drug traders)… kaya nga I am encouraging the PNP, diinan pa ninyo ang imbestigasyon. Talagang lilinisin mo pati ang hanay natin. Continuing internal cleansing process tayo. Tuluy-tuloy tayo dapat ngayon,” he added.

Dela Rosa said authorities should ensure that they will consistently use their “iron hand” against those criminals.

Even the PNP leadership should be tough in disciplining their personnel he said.

Such concern, was his main motivation why he decided to deliver a speech Monday, Dela Rosa said.

During Monday’s Senate session, Dela Rosa called on the Marcos Jr. administration to continue the Duterte government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

And from how he sees it according to the senator, criminal groups connected to illegal drugs, including the so-called “ninja cops” are now inching their way to be back in action, the senator said.

“Marami po tayong mga sindikato na nabuwag at mga kriminal na naipakulong dahil sa kanilang pagkakasangkot sa ilegal na droga noong panahon ni Pangulong Duterte. Maganda po itong pamana para sa administrasyon ni PBMM. Ngunit, sa kasamaang palad, Mr. President, mayroon pa ring mga matitigas ang ulo at tila sinusubukan nilang makabalik sa kanilang mga dating gawi,” dela Rosa said.

“Kaya naman po, hindi tayo dapat magpakampante. Kamakailan lamang ay may mga ulat tayong natanggap na may mga grupo na naman ng mga 'ninja cops' na mukhang gustong gumawa ng pangalan sa larangan ng krimen. Habang nakatuon ang atensiyon nating lahat para masugpo at mapugutan ng ulo ang mga sindikato, tahimik na gumagalaw ang kanilang mga galamay,” Dela Rosa, former PNP Chief added.

Dela Rosa cited the arrest last week of seven PDEA agents in a buy-bust operation in Taguig. The suspects yielded P680,000 worth of shabu.

On October 8, 2020, Police Master Sgt. Rodolfo Mayo, Jr., an active member of the Philippine National Police, was arrested in an anti-illegal drugs operation.

Dela Rosa remembers Mayo as among the erring cops that he assigned in Mindanao as a punishment for being linked in illegal drug trade.

Asked if he sees the likelihood that someone higher than Mayo is protecting him, Dela Rosa said: “Most likely.”

“I don’t want to speculate, pero ako’t nagdududa na hindi lang siya, meron pang mas malalaki pa diyan. Why? Because of the enormous amount of drugs that were seized from him. At ganun sya katapang na sya mismo ang nagbenta ng droga. May bitbit sya na two kilos naibenta niya sa isang police na anti-drug cooperative kung saan siya na-buy bust,” the senator said.

In Pampanga, two cops were ambushed after conducting an anti-illegal drug operation, by members of a supposed “Flores drug syndicate.”

“These two policemen died on the spot. Nahuli na ang tatlong suspek, Mr. President, but the point remains: it seems the criminals are becoming bolder, shooting policemen at point-blank range, ending the lives of our operatives in an ambush attack. Ang hamon ko ngayon sa ating kapulisan, papayag ba kayong ganyan na lang ang gagawin sa inyong mga ka-baro? Needless to say, the full force of the law should be applied to them,” Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa said his greatest fear is seeing the country again getting whipped by criminals.

“Yan ang kinatatakutan ko pagka hindi na-address yan… Yung muntik na tayong maging narco-state. Na yung ibang lugar, ang mga drug lord na ang nagdidikta kung sino ang pwedeng maging mayor, pwedeng maging congressman, kung sinong mananalo sa eleksyon,” Dela Rosa said.

"Meron tayong mga ganoong lugar that’s tantamount to becoming a narco state. Narco city, narco province, narco region, narco state kalaunan yan,” he added.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, a known critic of the Duterte administration’s war against drugs, meantime wanted Dela Rosa to present numbers of supposed ninja cops or erring policemen and public officials which the latter referred to in his speech.

Dela Rosa said he will just provide the list later on.

While supporting Dela Rosa’s call for immediate attention to curb criminalities, Hontiveros stressed those who will be arrested should be reformed or rehabilitated.

Hontiveros said the Duterte administration’s war against illegal drugs must also be revised.

“Para sa akin, malaking hakbang na kung maiwasto natin yung naunang gyera laban sa droga at nasimulan ko na nga pong i-explore ito sa DDB mismo at PDEA mismo noon pong mga budget interpellation sa kanila nakaraang anim na taon na division of labor sa drug supply suppression, yung law and enforcement, proper law and enforcement and drug demand suppression or resolution addressing Department of Health, public health approach na may prinsipyong harm reduction doon ko ibabalik para mahingi yung opinyon at pakiramdam ng good gentleman sa tingin niya sa tanong kong ito,” Hontiveros said.

“Maybe some of the not-so-good features of our war on drugs may be discontinued but I would also argue to high heavens that our war on drugs is not a total failure, that's just my simple thought of the matter. With due respect to the good gentlewoman from Capiz. I agree na may mga nangyari sa war on drugs na hindi na dapat mangyari ulit gaya noong bata na si Kian Delos Santos sino bang police on his right mind na papatayin ang bata. Sino bang commander ng police na gustong mangyari yan? Kaya nga tama na naconvict po talaga 'yung mga pulis na nang-aabuso.We do not condone abuses, when it comes to abuse, hindi dapat mangyayari iyan,” Dela Rosa replied.

