DSWD allots P73.94-M for storm 'Rosal' victims

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday said it has allotted some P73.94 million worth of quick response funds for those affected by storm Rosal.

DSWD spokesperson Romel Lopez said there are around 28 families — consisting of up to 150 individuals — directly affected by the storm in Caraga and Western Visayas regions.

Sixty-five individuals are still in evacuation centers, he said.

"Iyong atin pong prepositioned na family food packs at ilan pa pong mga relief items ay aabot po sa 77,798. Available po ito sa mga disaster response center natin dito po sa [National Resource Operations Center], dito po iyan sa Pasay City," said Lopez in a televised briefing.

"Tinataya po natin na iyong worth po ng ating food items and non-food items po natin ay nasa 797 million pesos," he added.

Some P75 million worth of standby funds are available in the agency's field offices, Lopez told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

This fund "may support the relief needs of the displaced families due to TS Rosal through inter-field office augmentation," he noted.

The country's 18th topical cyclone this year moved further away on Monday from the Philippine landmass and also weakened.

PAGASA had said the storm would no longer affect the country's weather.