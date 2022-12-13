Marketgoers flock the Divisoria market in Manila on Nov. 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — There is no cause for alarm to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

In a media forum, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said all regions remained under low-risk case classification while hospital admission rates continued to be manageable.

"Wala ho tayong kailangan ipag-panic. Hindi natin kailangan mag-panic," she told reporters.

"Alam na ho natin na talagang expectedly cases... might increase. But as long as our hospitals are manageable... walang masyadong severe and critical, hindi ho natin kailangan mag-panic."

From December 5-11, the Philippines tallied 8,292 new COVID-19 cases, which is 7 percent higher compared to the previous week.

On the same period, the country recorded an average of 1,185 daily coronavirus infections.

In the briefing, Vergeire reiterated that an area's positivity rate is not an accurate way to measure the virus spread.

She stressed that most people are now using antigen test. The country's confirmed COVID-19 cases are those that tested RT-PCR positive by a DOH-RITM certified laboratory.

As of December 12, the Philippines has 18,355 active COVID-19 cases, DOH figures show.

Courtesy of DOH

