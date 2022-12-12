Court grants bail to Baby River’s mother, 2 other detainees

Baby River, 3-month-old daughter of detained activist Reina Mae Nasino, is laid to rest at the Manila North Cemetery on October 16, 2020. A combined force of Police, Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) teams and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology personnel were sent to guard Nasino. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — For over two years, activist Reina Mae Nasino clung to a promise she made when she laid her 3-month-old baby, River, to rest in October 2020.

WATCH: Reina Mae Nasino’s last message for her daughter River. 📹 Atty Sol Taule | via @mikenavallo pic.twitter.com/VJHCWYQFh0 — ABS-CBN News Channel (@ANCALERTS) October 16, 2020

“Lalaya ako nang mas matatag (I will come out stronger),” Nasino told Baby River then, as she wept in front of her casket, amid tight security while in handcuffs and full personal protective equipment (PPE).

It was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and Nasino, who was arrested 11 months earlier, had to deal with giving birth under detention, and then getting separated from her newborn baby.

Her lawyers had tried to keep them together but Baby River, only 5.5 pounds at birth, passed on before she could be reunited with her mother.

“Pinagkaitan tayo na magkasama. Di ko man lang nakita ang iyong halakhak (We were deprived of a chance to be together. I did not even get to see you laugh),” Nasino said in between tears, as she caught a glimpse of her daughter for the last time.

On Monday, Nasino inched closer to fulfilling that promise.

BAIL GRANTED

A Manila court granted her and her two other companions’ petition for bail in the illegal possession of firearms and explosives they face.

“Wherefore, premises considered, for failure of the prosecution to prove that the evidence of guilt against all accused are strong, the Joint Petition for Bail filed by all accused is hereby granted,” Judge Paulino Gallegos of the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 47 said in a four-page order.

Nasino and fellow-activists Ram Carlo Bautista and Alma Moran were arrested in Tondo, Manila in November 2019 for alleged illegal possession of firearms and a grenade.

But the Manila court found that the two witnesses the prosecution presented — a barangay or village chairperson and a cop tasked to photograph the operation — “failed to identify the accused and which firearm was recovered from each of them.”

“The general testimony of witnesses [Chair Jocelyn] Corpuz and [PCpl. Christopher] Jacinto will not suffice to establish that indeed the evidence against the accused were strong,” the court said.

While Corpuz supposedly accompanied the police operation, she could not identify who the occupant was of the room where a grenade supposedly placed inside a paper bag was found.

She also could not say what kind of firearm was recovered in the next room where two women were already lying with their faces on the floor, their hands cable-tied, when she entered the premises.

Jacinto admitted on the witness stand that he took photos only after pieces of evidence had already been recovered.

“Prosecution witnesses Corpuz and Jacinto failed to show that the circumstances they testified to are such that the inference of guilt naturally drawn therefrom is strong, clear, and convincing,” the court said.

“The essential elements of the offenses, the surrounding circumstances, the subject of the offenses (corpus delicti), and the identity and participation of each of the accused were not shown to be strong,” it added.

The court made clear it wasn’t going to delve into the validity of the search warrants, which is pending before the Court of Appeals.

The appellate court, in September, voided the search warrants used in the operation against the activists due to conflicting addresses, but the case is still pending because the Office of the Solicitor General asked the CA Twelfth Division to reconsider its ruling.

Progressive and human rights groups have alleged that Nasino’s arrest is part of a government crackdown against persons perceived to be leftist or left-leaning.

The voided search warrants were issued by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Cecilyn Burgos-Villavert, the same judge who issued invalidated search warrants against journalist Lady Ann Salem, peace talks staffers and several other trade unionists and activists.

BAIL AMOUNT

The more pressing concern now for the family is where to get the funds to post bail.

Nasino and Moran are each required to post a P420,000 bail, while the court set Bautista’s bail at P570,000.

Their lawyers from the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers are considering asking the court to reduce the bail amount set while trying to raise funds publicly for the three activists.

This could mean however a few more days, if not weeks of being in detention before securing temporary freedom.

