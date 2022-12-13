Comelec, Robinsons sign deal for 'Register Anywhere' project

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) and Robinsons Malls signed Tuesday a memorandum of agreement to hold the Register Anywhere Project (RAP) in Robinsons malls.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said that under the RAP, new voter’s registration and transfer of registration will be conducted in select malls, even in those that are outside the voter’s place of residence.

“Hindi sapat na makapagparehistro lang ang mamamayan na taga-rito. So kung halimbawa nasa Robinsons Galleria po tayo, hindi sapat na taga (Quezon City) lang ang makakapagparehistro rito. Kaya minarapat ng Comelec, kaya pa naman namin, naisipan namin na magkaroon ng tinatawag na Register Anywhere Project,” said Garcia who urged voters to register early.

The RAP Pilot Test will be held in Robinson’s Place Manila and Robinson’s Galleria in Quezon City on Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 17 to Jan. 22 next year, except on Dec. 24, 25 and 31 and Jan. 1.

Meanwhile, regular off-site registration is also ongoing daily in select malls located in the voters’ place of residence.

Last October, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the measure postponing the December 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections to the last Monday of October 2023.

