Newly confirmed Philippine Ambassador to Canada Maria Andrelita Austria, a career foreign service officer for more than 30 years, has been serving as the Consul General of Vancouver since 2018.

Deputy Consul General Arlene Magno said the staff at the consulate fully supports her appointment as ambassador because she brings with her a deep understanding of the relations between the Philippines and Canada.

"Because she's had four years as Consul General in Vancouver and prior to that, she was also the Assistant Secretary of the American Affairs Office in Manila so she covered Canada for a long time," Magno pointed out. "So she is well-versed in the issues affecting our bilateral relations. So she will bring with her a deep knowledge and expertise in the office."

Filipino Canadian lawmaker Mable Elmore also believes Filipinos in Canada will be well-served by Austria's appointment.

Elmore noted that Austria worked hard to raise the profile of Filipinos in British Columbia, including advocating for the recognition of their credentials. They worked together for the faster recognition of internationally educated nurses in the province.

"She's been a very selfless advocate in terms of recognizing the credentials of immigrants and they were really key, instrumental in terms of our government making moves to improve the recognition of internationally educated nurses," Elmore said.

Other Filipino community leaders also lauded Austria for regularly reaching out to members of the Filipino community.

"Siya mismo ang nag-a-outreach sa mga community organizations lalo na yung mga grassroots kasi don ang mga Filipino nationals, mga temporary foreign workers, mga international students, mga Filipino nationals na talagang nangangailangan ng tulong," Darla Tomeldan said.

(She herself did the outreach to community organizations especially to the grassroots where FIlipino nationals, temporary foreign workers, international students, and Filipino nationals really need help.)

The United Filipino-Canadian Association of B.C. (UFCABC) said Austria always showcased the best of the Filipino culture, and made sure Canadians know about Filipino entrepreneurs, professionals and artists, as well as Filipino food.

"Lahat ng mga events na dapat niyang puntahan, she is always there and she’s being supportive to every activity that is supposed to be supported by the consulate general," UFCABC Past President Joel Castillo said.

(All the events that she needed to attend, she is always there being supportive to every activity.)

The community leaders hope Austria will continue to represent the voices of Filipinos in Ottawa when she formally takes over as ambassador next year.