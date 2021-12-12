MANILA - (UPDATE) A tropical depression might enter the Philippine area of responsibility between Tuesday and Wednesday, the state weather bureau said early Monday.

Once it enters PAR, the storm will be given the name Odette, which is expected to intensify into a typhoon category before it makes landfall on the area of Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions, said PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez.

"Inaasahang tatawid ito ng Visayas area hanggang Palawan. Posibleng maging malawak ang maging sakop nito, parte ng southern Luzon at most part of Mindanao ay magkakaroon ng warning signal sa susunod na mga araw," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

The center of the tropical depression was last estimated at 1,900 kilometers east of Mindanao (outside PAR), moving west northwest at 20 km per hour, with maximum winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph.

On Monday, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Aklan, Capiz, Dinagat, and Surigao provinces are expected to experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the shear line or a narrow corridor ,along which there is an abrupt change in the horizontal component of the wind.

Meanwhile, light rains brought by the amihan or northeast monsoon are expected over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, and Aurora.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Calabarzon are set to experience isolated lgiht rains due to amihan.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is making the necessary preparations in coordination with its regional and local counterparts.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development also has available stockpiles and standby funds earmarked for disaster response as of Sunday, he said in a statement.

"We ask everyone, especially those residing in affected areas, to keep up to date with the latest weather advisories and bulletins, to take precautionary measures, and to cooperate with local authorities should there be a need for evacuation or other necessary actions," he said.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has directed its services, chapters and volunteers to prepare for the low pressure area, its chairman Sen. Richard Gordon said on Sunday.

In a statement, the PRC said its rescue vehicles and emergency response units are prepared to respond to the possible effects of the incoming storm.