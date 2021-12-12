MANILA - Partido Reporma standard bearer Panfilo Lacson on Sunday said those "obsessed" with winning the presidency would "resort to lying, destroying others - or making fools of themselves."

Lacson said the statement in a tweet before leaving for Catarman, Northern Samar for a dialogue with local leaders and supporters in one of the Philippines' poorest provinces.

"If you make the presidency an obsession, you will lie, deceive, destroy others, even make a fool of yourself to win it," he said.

"Best to treat is as a calling, a responsibility and an obligation to the people," he said.

This is the second time the former Philippine National Police chief is vying for the presidency.

Lacson first ran for president in 2004, but lost to former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

In his second presidential bid, Lacson has minimized the number of attendees in his sorties and held online or hybrid press conferences, saying a future president should "lead by example" when it comes to observing health protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senator has also shunned singing and dancing in his pre-election events, and said that political endorsements should be earned instead of demanded from popular figures like President Rodrigo Duterte.

In SWS's October survey, Lacson ranked 5th among presidential aspirants with 5 percent of respondents backing his candidacy.

