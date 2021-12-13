Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo announced on Monday, December 13, that she would file a petition for a special poll precinct following a consultative meeting with representatives from the industry and former Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña..Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said she will file a petition before the Commission on Elections to open voting centers for BPO workers, who are usually on graveyard shift.

"The main purpose of the petition that [we are] filing with Comelec is to make sure that our BPO employees are not disenfranchised because they might not be able to vote because of the nature of their work," Robredo said while in Cebu, where she met with leaders of IT-BPO industries.

Robredo said the BPO industry's unusual working hours pose a problem for many potential voters.

"Kasi iba-iba 'yung kanilang mga oras, and you know they go on duty alanganin na oras tapos paglabas nila, ang iba itutulog na lang kesa iboboto kahit gustong mag-participate," she said.

(They work in different timezones. And when they go on duty on ungodly hours, after their shift they would rather sleep than participate in the elections.)

Robredo said she is hopeful that Comelec would heed their request.

"Kung hindi mapapabigyan, it will cause disenfranchisement of voters...we will try our very best, we will try our very best and we hope that 'yung Comelec makita 'yung logic noon. Kasi it will not only benefit the Cebuano IT-BPO people but the entire country," said Robredo, citing that Philippines has over 1.2 million BPO workers who might be eligible to vote.

For her long-term plans, Robredo said BPO workers should be allowed to participate in the elections via absentee voting.

"We’re asking Comelec...to open voting centers but the long term one is to amend an Executive Order, where certain segment in society are allowed to do absentee voting," Robredo added.

She said if OFWs abroad, the uniformed personnel, and other government officials who do election duty are allowed to do absentee voting, BPO employees must also have same opportunity.

"We do– we do understand that even– even BPO employees, not just even– not just BPO employees, but all Filipinos who do the same kind of work that BPO people do will benefit from– will benefit from with the amendment of– of the Executive Order which will include them in the– in the categorization that they should also be entitled to absentee voting privileges," she said.