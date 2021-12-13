Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Inihayag ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) na nakikipagtulungan na sila sa iba’t ibang social media platforms para sa verification ng mga account ng mga kakandidato.

Ito ay matapos maglabas ng guidelines ang komisyon na tanging platform-verified accounts lamang ang papayagang mag-post ng political advertisements.

"Yes, we are working with Facebook and Twitter and with of course, Google, which is the parent company [of] YouTube... We think that it would provide the public a trusted, credible source of information when we have this sort of verification," ani Comelec spokesman James Jimenez.

Tumugon rin ang Comelec sa batikos nang sabihing labag sa Konstitusyon ang panuntunan hinggil sa verified accounts.

Ang YouTube kasi, requirement na dapat naka-100,000 subscribers ang isang account bago payagan na mag-apply ng verification.

"I'd like to point out that the platform has, in fact, waived the requirement several times already and there's no reason to expect that they will not do it again, especially since we are working with them to ensure that official candidates have access to these platforms," ani Jimenez.

Pero aminado si Jimenez na kahit beripikado ang mga social media accounts, maaari pa rin itong magpakalat ng fake news o hindi totoong impormasyon.

Para kay presidential aspirant Ping Lacson, tama ang hakbang na ito ng Comelec.

"The use of social media platforms has almost become the qualifying barometer in educating, but ironically, also disinforming to the point of deceiving our people," aniya.

—Ulat nina Joyce Balancio at Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News