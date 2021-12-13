Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The petition seeking to postpone national elections to 2025 is unlikely to prosper, Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez said Monday.

A group calling itself Coalition for Life and Democracy (NCLD) cited the COVID-19 pandemic in its petition before the Comelec, arguing that situation demands continued observance of health protocols on prohibition on social gatherings and overcrowding.

Jimenez said while the Comelec has the authority to suspend the conduct of elections, "the petition itself, just on the surface of it, seems unlikely to prosper."

"One of the things that works against it is the fact that it’s asking for the elections to be postponed all the way to 2025, basically saying that we’re gonna go against the Constitution and just not hold elections this year. That would be unconstitutional," he told ANC's Headstart.

The Comelec can only suspend elections "for brief periods and only when the conditions for free and fair elections do not exist," he said.

"I think those particular criteria do not exist right now, so I don’t see any justification for granting this sort of petition," he said.

"Again, the petition is asking for the elections to be postponed all the way to 2025, essentially meaning that they want to forego the elections entirely. This is problematic for 2 reasons: the Constitution is very specific about when elections are to be held; and second, there is no holdover provision in the Constitution or anywhere for the positions that are up for election in the coming polls," he said.

In a separate interview, NCLD counsel Francisco Buan Jr. clarified that they are only seeking to postpone the elections for a year or until May 2023.

A typographical error in the petition, he explained, made it appear that group was eyeing to delay the polls until 2025.

"Kung mapapabigyan kami until 2025, better. Kasi siguro by that time, ang COVID ay wala na," Buan told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(If we're allowed to postpone until 2025 then that's better. Because probably by that time, we no longer have COVID.)

Although the petition was filed before the Comelec, the filers conceded that the power to reschedule a national election rests on the Congress. One of the petitioners said they have written to Congress, but no bill has been filed yet.