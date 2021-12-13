Beatrice Luigi Gomez during the evening gown competition of Miss Universe. Ronen Zvulun, Reuters

MANILA - Malacañang Palace praised Beatrice Luigi Gomez on Monday for representing the Philippines at the 2021 Miss Universe pageant in Israel.

In a statement, Cabinet Secretary and acting Palace Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said Gomez brought "joy to our people and honor to our country" at the annual international pageant.

"A member of our armed forces, an athlete, and a youth advocate, Ms. Gomez is an inspiring figure whose participation in Miss Universe allowed the world to see what we in the country witness every day: the strength, grace, and beauty of the Filipino woman," Nograles said.

"We wish Beatrice all the best in her future plans and undertakings. We are all proud of you," he added.

Though Gomez did not win the Miss Universe 2021 crown, she still finished within the Top 5. This year's Miss Universe is Harnaaz Sandhu from India.