MANILA — More than 850,000 additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Philippines, as it continued to ramp up inoculation efforts.

The fresh shipment of 859,950 vials from the US-based drugmaker arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 past 9 p.m. on Monday.

The jabs were procured by the government through financing by the Asian Development Bank.

Latest government data showed over 41 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated, while 54.7 million have received their first dose.

Also, 774,321 individuals have been administered a booster or additional COVID-19 shot in the Philippines.

The government aims to fully immunize at least 50 million by yearend to achieve population protection as more transmissible variants of COVID-19 emerge.

