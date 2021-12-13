Presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo announced on Monday she would file a petition for a special poll precinct for IT-BPO workers in Cebu City following a consultative meeting with representatives from the industry and former Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña. They informed the Vice President that it is their hope that the employees will have a 24/7 polling place for the elections given their work shifts. Photos by Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said she would maximize untapped opportunities for Cebu, citing the island's maritime and BPO industries.

"‘Yung Cebu grabe 'yung opportunities sa maritime industries, and that is one of the four industries that we'll be focusing on," said Robredo, who arrived at the vote-rich island on Monday.

Robredo said she would set up sufficient infrastructure in the area so the industry could flourish.

"Halimbawa 'yung domestic shipping, 'yung– ilan ba parang one-third of all the maritime workers all over the world are Filipinos, pero wala tayong flag carrying vessel na mayroong global na ruta. Pag meron sana tayong flag carrying 'yung logistics, 'yung logistics ang Pilipinas puwede maging global na logistics hub kung meron," said Robredo.

[We must have a flag-carrying logistics vessel with a global route. Philippines can become a global logistics hub if this happens.]

"So ang daming opportunities and the location of Cebu is very ideal. So 'yung sa 'tin ang– parang to sum it up, 'yung gobyerno siya 'yung magsisiguro na 'yung opportunities that abound nama-maximize natin," she added.

[There are many opportunities. The government must ensure that these opportunities are maximized.]

Robredo she would also focus on tech, manufacturing, maritime and climate industries in generating jobs for Filipinos.

Robredo underscored the need to upscale skill sets of human resources as the pandemic sped up digitalization and the rise of artificial intelligence.

Robredo noted that Cebu City fell to the 52nd spot in the Tholons Global Innovation Index 2021.

"And this should be a cause for concern because we all know that during the pandemic especially, parang napabilis 'di ba, napabilis our need for digitization of all industries," she said.

Robredo also said her camp has filed a petition before the Commission on Elections to open voting centers for BPO workers.

"The main purpose of the petition that our filing with Comelec is to make sure that our BPO employees are not disenfranchised because they might not be able to vote because of the nature of their work," she said.

