Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATE)— A 5.5-magnitude quake hit Batangas province on Monday afternoon, according to Phivolcs.

The agency earlier pegged the tremor at 5.3-magnitude.

The tectonic quake occurred at 5:12 p.m. approximately 24 kilometers southwest of Calatagan town, with a depth of 99 km.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeBatangas

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 13 Dec 2021 - 05:12 PM

Magnitude = 5.3

Depth = 099 kilometers

Location = 13.62N, 120.58E - 024 km S 13° W of Calatagan (Batangas)https://t.co/iuZHGZ7FzC pic.twitter.com/1tH54w0Vxa — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) December 13, 2021

Intensity 3 was felt in Quezon City, while Intensity 2 was experienced in San Felipe, Zambales.

Instrumental Intensity 1 meanwhile was recorded in Quezon City, Tagaytay City, Batangas City, and Calatagan.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are likely to occur.

Angel Lanuza, Phivolcs supervising science research specialist, said Batangas is an earthquake-active zone.

He said the temblor will not trigger the Taal volcano to erupt, when he was asked if the recent earthquake is similar to the tremor felt in Indonesia before the Southeast Asian country's Mt. Semeru exploded on Dec. 4, killing over 40 people and wounding dozens.

RELATED VIDEO