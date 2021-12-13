Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. (left) and Health Secretary Francisco Duque traded barbs over the Philippines' procurement of syringes for the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

MANILA—Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. hit back at Health Secretary Francisco Duque III after the latter accused him of wanting government to follow a supplier’s price in the purchase of syringes for the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

Locsin on Monday said he expected the offer to be handled “professionally” and not be handled on a junior level.

“Hindi, just respond to the offer professionally on the right not junior level; say no and explain why. The offeror answered back devastatingly. Don’t ever, Duque, ever, question my motives,” he said in a tweet.

Hindi, just respond to the offer professionally on the right not junior level; say no and explain why. The offeror answered back devastatingly. Don’t ever, Duque, ever, question my motives. https://t.co/KWmv04AmIG — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) December 13, 2021

“I was assured it was being handled professionally and would be disposed of on a factual basis and not by pakiusap or tago-ng-tago. It was given to junior staff. Kasi tayo ay sa parehong administrasyon, ayaw ko mababuy ang reputation ng PRRD admin. Walang kasamahan sa kababuyan.”

I was assured it was being handled professionally and would be disposed of on a factual basis and not by pakiusap or tago-ng-tago. It was given to junior staff. Kasi tayo ay sa parehong administrasyon, ayaw ko mababuy ang reputation ng PRRD admin. Walang kasamahan sa kababuyan. https://t.co/PIdPFYa8sE — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) December 13, 2021

Locsin on Saturday said the Philippines “dropped the ball again” in its COVID-19 response, this time for losing the opportunity to obtain 50 million syringes.

He bared that the need for the syringes was discussed in Washington DC but unnamed Philippine agencies “refused to discuss” the details.

Locsin said the Department of Health’s offer to purchase syringes was at 4.7 cents each, calling the price “hallucinatory” as no one makes “special PFIZER LOW DEAD VOLUME SYRINGES that cheap.”

“Far as I'm concerned it's finished; but if you want a fight, Ph DOH's offer of 4.7 cents a syringe is hallucinatory; no one on the planet makes special PFIZER LOW DEAD VOLUME SYRINGES that cheap; 7 cents is the absolute lowest. UNICEF pays double. Make all purchases public,” he tweeted.

Far as I'm concerned it's finished; but if you want a fight, Ph DOH's offer of 4.7 cents a syringe is hallucinatory; no one on the planet makes special PFIZER LOW DEAD VOLUME SYRINGES that cheap; 7 cents is the absolute lowest. UNICEF pays double. Make all purchases public. — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) December 11, 2021

Duque earlier Monday said Locsin’s "dropped the ball" statement was unfair, noting the foreign affairs chief could have called him instead of posting on social media since communication lines were open and they both work for the administration.

RELATED VIDEO