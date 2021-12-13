Home  >  News

Land dispute eyed in journalist's slay: PNP

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2021 11:10 AM | Updated as of Dec 13 2021 11:39 AM

Journalist Jess Malabanan
Journalist Jess Malabanan. file photo

MANILA - Land dispute is among the motives being eyed in the killing of journalist Jess Malabanan in Samar, the Philippine National Police said Monday.

The PNP is looking into whether Malabanan's work was related with "the case where he was involved," said PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos.

"Additionally may person of interest na sila because of that angle," he told reporters.

A Special Investigation Task Group has been formed by the PNP-Eastern Visayas to look into the killing, Carlos added.

"The PNP through our regional director we condemned the killing of Jess Malabanan being a member of the media and again during the investigation we look at the motive," he said.

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Jess Malabanan   PNP   Dionardo Carlos   Malabanan SITG   media killings   journalism  