MANILA - Partido Reporma standard bearer Panfilo Lacson on Sunday said he would automate government processes to improve development programs in communist-influenced communities should he with the 2022 presidential race.

Lacson, who defended the budget of the controversial National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) in the past, said "digitalization and a data-driven approach" would quicken the disbursement of funds to poor communities.

"Napakaganda ng concept, ang objective ng NTF-ELCAC. Ang problema, implementation," Lacson said in a press conference in Catarman, Northern Samar, an area infested with communist rebels.

(The NTF-ELCAC had a very good concept and objective. But the problem was in the implementation.)

Senate records show that only 26 of some 2,000 NTF-ELCAC projects or just 1 percent have been completed so far, the senator said.

"So again, dapat laging data-driven, oras na gagalaw ang executive branch," he said.

(Again, we need a data-driven approach so government can be more responsive.)

"Kaya kasama sa programa namin digitalization para mabilis ang pagproseso ng gobyerno," he said.

(That's why digitalization is part of our program. We have seen so many problems in the implementation of government programs.)

In August, Lacson - a former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) - said that billions of anti-insurgency funds were being "misused" by some members of the Philippine National Police.

A certain "general" was allegedly giving instructions to chiefs of police to ask "30 percent" of barangay residents to give them their names, contact numbers, and addresses for a "census," he told ANC's Headstart.

The NTF-ELCAC was also scorned for labeling some celebrities and politicians as communists after these individuals criticized several programs of the national government.

Last month, the Senate decided to slash the NTF-ELCAC's budget by P24 billion after the panel failed to fully report how it spent P16 billion supposedly to help local villages this year.

