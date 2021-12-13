Eric Gaillard, Reuters/file

MANILA — Halalan 2022 candidates are scrambling to obtain the coveted “blue badge” on their social media pages in a bid to comply with the Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) new rule limiting political advertisements to “verified” accounts.

Over the weekend, aspirants Kiko Pangilinan, Chel Diokno, and Neri Colmenares personally urged their supporters to subscribe to their respective YouTube channels in order for them to qualify for a blue badge.

Under YouTube’s rules, only channels with at least 100,000 subscribers can apply for verification.

“I need your help. I'm told I need 100,000 subscribers to have my YouTube channel verified so I can post my ads and campaign videos," said Colmenares, who is gunning for a Senate seat.

"Ayon sa bagong rules para sa digital campaigns sa #Halalan2022, kailangan verified raw ang account natin sa YouTube… Samahan niyo ako sa ating biyahe sa YouTube,” vice presidential aspirant Pangilinan said in a tweet.

"Hindi pa verified ang ating YouTube channel. Kinakailangang umabot sa 100,000 subscribers para ma-verify. Kaya, I am asking for your help to reach that goal,” Senatorial bet Diokno said.

Meanwhile, volunteers of presidential aspirant Leni Robredo appealed on her behalf.

COMELEC'S NEW RULE 'MADNESS'

On Nov. 17, Comelec en banc passed resolution 10730, which sets the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act No. 9006 or Fair ElectionsAct.

The IRR laid out rules on election propaganda via internet, mobile platforms, and social media.

"Each...candidate shall register with the Education and Information Department of the Comelec the website name and web address of all platform-verified official accounts, websites, blogs and/or other social media pages of... candidate," it said.

It added that only platform-verified accounts “may run electoral ads, and boost or promote electoral posts."

In a series of tweets, election lawyer Emil Marañon called the rule "unconstitutional."

"I still think that this is unconstitutional... I just hope Comelec wakes up from this madness and reconsider this very arbitrary policy," he said.

Meanwhile, another election lawyer and Ateneo School of Law faculty member Alberto Agra said Comelec's new rules on social media might be considered "legislating" since these platforms are not covered in the Fair Election Act.

"Regulating an untouched platform may be considered by some as legislating, not just rule-making. Some may also argue that since this a material change from previous resolutions, Comelec should have conducted a public hearing before it issued Resolution No. 10730, especially is a violation of this rule is considered an election offense," Agra told ABS-CBN News.

'ACCOUNTABILITY'

In a press briefing Monday, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez defended the verification requirement, saying it was meant to establish accountability.

He added that Comelec is in touch with social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook to facilitate the verification of Halalan 2022 candidates' accounts.

Asked if these platforms are willing to verify the pages of thousands of Halalan 2022 candidates, Jimenez said "yes," without elaborating.

Jimenez said despite criticisms, Comelec will not amend the resolution.

