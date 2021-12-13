Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa of the Philippines holds her speech during the gala award ceremony for the Nobel Peace prize on December 10, 2021 in Oslo. Investigative journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the prestigious award in October for their work promoting freedom of expression at a time when liberty of the press is increasingly under threat. Odd Andersen, AFP

MANILA - The Philippine elections is the "Avengers assemble" moment for journalism to help save the country's democracy, Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa said Monday.

Ressa received her award in person in Oslo, along with fellow awardee, journalist Dmitry Muratov.

"This is part of where I will take some of the Nobel light and shine the light. The inconsistencies, the abuse of power we see, I always try to be spot on. And some of these abuses I know firsthand. I don’t have to ask anyone else, it’s happened to me. I will fight them in court and I’m placing myself on the hands of the judges and courts," she told ANC's Rundown.

"If you believe in a greater good, we must come together now. This is it, this is the 'Avengers assemble' moment."

The Rappler chief, who has faced several warrants of arrest since President Rodrigo Duterte came into power, said she looks forward to a government that would be "smart, competent and will care about each Filipino."

"The reason I keep coming back is because I have Rappler. Our team knows we have to do our job now more than ever. I will not weaken democracy...I have to believe I will win these cases because they're ludicrous and I have to believe the values of Filipinos have not changed," she said.

"We don’t yet have a cynical population. I don’t believe it’s part of the Filipino character to be cynical...So 1986, in the worst of times, Filipinos came together and restored democracy. Now we’re on the precipice, we can fall off or we can steer towards a better, stronger, more equal, more sustainable, more equitable."

Ressa urged Filipinos who were considering leaving the country based on the national elections' results to not give up just yet.

"Maybe instead of thinking of leaving, let's think through how we can help democracy win. How we can strengthen democracy," she said.

"The world is horrible right now but the thing is it’s already destroyed, this is really the time to create the world we want. Maybe first don’t think of giving up yet. I’m not saying don’t give up ever, I’m saying not now. This moment requires you."