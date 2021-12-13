MANILA - Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Monday said it was “very unfair” of Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. to accuse the Department of Health (DOH) of “dropping the ball” in the procurement of syringes for the Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination program.

Locsin earlier tweeted that the DOH had “dropped the ball again” in its COVID-19 response, this time for losing the opportunity to obtain 50 million syringes.

“His allegation is very unfair. There is no basis,” Duque told ABS-CBN News in a phone interview.

“How can he say we dropped the ball when the company backed out?” he said.

The DOH chief said foreign firm Procurenet initially wanted to participate in the bidding of 50 million pieces of 0.5 ml auto disable syringes, but “backed out” after confirming with the agency that the approved budget for the contract is pegged at P119.5 million.

This means that the Philippines will buy each syringe for about P2 or around USD 4 cents.

The company asked if they “can bid higher than the stated budget” as they cannot “accommodate that quantity with that pricing,” Duque said, citing official correspondence from Procurenet.

“It would be illegal to adjust the price set by the Bids and Awards Committee just because a bidder can’t work with that price,” the Health secretary said.

“Adjusting the price in favor of a bidder would be clear graft,” he said.

In a separate tweet, Locsin criticized the DOH's budget for the syringes, saying "4.7 cents a syringe is hallucinatory."

"No one on the planet makes special PFIZER LOW DEAD VOLUME SYRINGES that cheap; 7 cents is the absolute lowest. UNICEF pays double. Make all purchases public," Locsin said.

"I don't expect anyone of them to listen to me; but now I know not to waste my time with them and embarrass myself that way," he said.

The DOH and NTF earlier said that the DOH bought some 100 million pieces of 0.5 ml AD syringes last April 2021, at P2.38 or USD 4.8 cents each.

Duque said he has instructed DOH personnel to "focus" on the country's vaccination efforts instead of being distracted by political bickering.

"I told the DOH we have to focus and continue with what we are doing and vaccinate as many Filipinos as we can," he said.

This is the second time Locsin alleged that the DOH had “dropped the ball” in pandemic-related procurements.

Last year, the DFA chief said that the Philippines was supposed to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines as early as January 2021, but the deal was allegedly botched after the DOH failed to submit documentary requirements on time.