Members and supporters of Nurses United party-list picket outside Comelec to denounce their disqualification from the Halalan 2022 race. Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Only 30 out of 107 rejected party-list groups may appeal their cases before the Supreme Court (SC) in order to participate in the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) ballot raffle Tuesday.

This, as the poll body admitted Monday it has yet to release individual resolutions of over 70 party-lists that were denied accreditation.

"This morning, I think the office of the clerk has released at least 30 resolutions… They're working on the remaining 70. We hope to be able to release that today," Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said in a press briefing.

Several party-list groups hesitated to appeal their rejection before the SC without the Comelec resolution that cites the grounds for denying their accreditation.

With the Comelec's failure to release most of the resolutions less than a day before the raffle, it is unlikely the the rejected party-lists will get a relief from the SC.

The Comelec initially set on Dec. 10 the raffle to determine the ballot placement of party-list groups in Halalan 2022.

However, the poll body postponed the activity in order to give the 107 rejected party-lists an opportunity to secure a status quo ante order from the SC and join the raffle.

In a statement, Nurses United party-list said Comelec "deprived our nurses of the opportunity to participate in the 2022 national elections as a party-list."

"There is glaring weakness of the party-list system and Comelec guidelines in evaluating genuinely marginalized party-lists and nominees who truly belong to the sector they represent," they said.

According to Jimenez, there are no talks of moving the raffle for party-list placements.

"If they feel that they have been disadvantaged, they have avenues for redress," he said.

