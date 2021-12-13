Comelec denies intervention bids in anti-Marcos petition

Protesters led by the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) trooped to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on November 26, 2021. The group continues to urge the COMELEC to disqualify Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the commission’s Second Division hears the first petition to cancel the certificate of his candidacy for president. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) second division on Monday denied all bids to intervene in the petition seeking to cancel the certificate of candidacy (COC) of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

According to the Comelec 2nd division, helmed by commissioners Antonio Kho and Socorro Inting, admitting both the pro and anti-Marcos intervenors would "necessarily result to unduly delaying the resolution of the main Petition" filed by civic leaders Christian Buenafe, et al.

On Nov. 2, 10 professionals filed a petition-in-intervention seeking to bolster the Buenafe, et al petition by supplying additional arguments.

Meanwhile, on Nov. 22, allies of Marcos in Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) filed an answer-in-intervention seeking to dismiss the Buenafe petition.

But the Comelec 2nd division rejected both moves from the opposing camps.

"Entertaining pleadings of this kind will not only unduly delay the resolution of the the case at bar, but also effectively sanction the belated filing of pleadings before the Commission without valid justifications," they said.

The division likewise said it is barring any attempts to intervene in the case.

'[N]o future motions for intervention and/or answer in intervention relative to the instant case shall be entertained by the [second division]," they said.

The Buenafe, et al petition seeks the cancellation of Marcos' COC over alleged material misrepresentation when he claimed he was eligible to run for the country's top job despite having been convicted of tax evasion.

Marcos in 1995 was convicted for failure to file mandatory income tax returns from 1982 to 1985.

According to the petitioners, Marcos' conviction should prevent him from running for president, even if the Court of Appeals in 1997 reduced the penalty to a mere fine.

The Marcos camp has repeatedly labeled the petitions "nuisance" and "trash" orchestrated by critics.