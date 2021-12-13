Senior citizens receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots during the "Bayanihan, Bakunahan" program at the Filoil San Juan Arena in San Juan City on December 03, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Monday announced the second round of the "Bayanihan, Bakunahan" Program will be postponed in areas that will be likely affected by tropical depression Odette.

Duque, during a weekly public briefing led by President Rodrigo Duterte, said that instead of holding Bakunahan 2 in affected cities and provinces on December 15 to 17 it will be held on December 20 to 22.

Citing the state weather bureau's bulletin, Duque said the regions of Southern Tagalog, Central and Eastern Visayas, and Northern Mindanao will likely postpone the program in their areas.

"Kailangan po malayo sa peligro ang ating mga kababayan sa panahon nitong bagyong Odette," he said.

Duque said areas in Northern and Central Luzon, and Calabarzon can continue with Bakunahan 2.

PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez earlier said Odette was expected to intensify into a typhoon category before making landfall in the vicinities of Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council was making the necessary preparations in coordination with its regional and local counterparts.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development also has available stockpiles and standby funds earmarked for disaster response as of Sunday, he said in a statement.

