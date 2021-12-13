San Juan City residents and workers receive a jab of Johnson & Johnson-made COVID-19 vaccine on July 22, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Philippines received on Monday night more than 1.5 million doses of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, part of the 7.5 million doses expected to arrive this week in what is so far the second-largest donation from a foreign country thanks to the Dutch government.

The shipment of 1,526,400 doses of the Janssen vaccine arrived around 10:15 p.m. at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said.

The single-shot vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson is among 8 brands granted emergency use authorization in the Philippines.

The total 7,538,400 doses of the Janssen vaccine that the Netherlands is donating to the Philippines through the COVAX vaccine-sharing program is expected to be delivered in full on Wednesday.

The shipment of a second batch of 945,600 doses is scheduled on Tuesday afternoon, to be followed in the evening by another batch of 2,011,200 doses. The last batch of 3,055,200 doses is set to arrive Wednesday afternoon, according to the NTF.

Based on ABS-CBN's monitoring of vaccine deliveries to the Philippines, this is the second largest donation from another country, next to the United States' cumulative total of 15.7 million doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines since July 2021.

"This donation is part of the joint solidarity effort of the European Union and its member states to provide at least 100 million vaccine dosages worldwide by the end of 2021 to countries in need," the Netherlands embassy in Manila said in a statement.

"This donation shows the importance that the Netherlands attaches to helping other countries fight COVID-19. The 7.5 million dosage will allow the Philippines to further strengthen its resilience and save lives of Filipinos," Saskia de Lang, ambassador of the Netherlands to the Philippines, said in the statement.

"It is a testament to our people-to-people contact in a year when we celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations."

Prior to the arrival of the 1.5 million doses of the Janssen vaccine, the Philippines had already received more than 154.3 million doses of various vaccine brands as of December 10, data monitored by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

More than 39.5 million individuals — or a little more than half of the target population in the country — are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while more than 54 million others have received their first dose.

The widening vaccination coverage in the country has been cited as the main reason for the decline in new infections observed since October this year. As of Monday, 2,836,803 confirmed cases have been logged by the health department, of which, 11,083 are active.

A second run of the national inoculation drive, aiming to cover 7 million people, specifically those who need to complete their 2-dose vaccination, is set to be held from Wednesday through Friday.

The Philippines received its first vaccine supply on February 28 this year, and immediately rolled out its inoculation program the day after.

