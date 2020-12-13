Home  >  News

Trump supporters clash with counter protesters in Washington

Erin Scott, Reuters

Posted at Dec 13 2020 01:16 PM

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys clash with counter protesters, in downtown Washington, U.S.A. Supporters of President Donald Trump organized protests against the alleged election fraud during the November 3 presidential election. The US Supreme court rejected on Friday a lawsuit calling for the nullification of vote results in four states with more than 50 federal and state courts upholding the victory of Joe Biden.


 

