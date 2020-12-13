Trump supporters clash with counter protesters in Washington
Erin Scott, Reuters
Posted at Dec 13 2020 01:16 PM
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys clash with counter protesters, in downtown Washington, U.S.A. Supporters of President Donald Trump organized protests against the alleged election fraud during the November 3 presidential election. The US Supreme court rejected on Friday a lawsuit calling for the nullification of vote results in four states with more than 50 federal and state courts upholding the victory of Joe Biden.
USA, Trump supporters, Proud Boys, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US elections, US 2020 elections, US presidential elections, counter protestors, Washington, multimedia, multimedia photo
