Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 12,308 with 8 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 12,308 on Sunday as 8 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,451, as 7,997 of those infected have recovered, while 860 have died.

13 December 2020



The DFA received reports of 8 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, no new recovery, and no new fatality today among our nationals in the Americas and Asia and the Pacific. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/PeUaVkq3gw — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) December 13, 2020

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 751 in the Asia Pacific, 309 in Europe, 2,330 in the Middle East and Africa, and 61 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 449,400 people. The tally includes 8,733 deaths, 418,687 recoveries, and 21,980 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 71.7 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.6 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results.

