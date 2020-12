MRT nilimitahan ang biyahe dahil sa 'power technical issue'

MAYNILA - Nilimitahan ng MRT-3 ang biyahe nitong Linggo ng hapon mula North Avenue sa Quezon City hanggang Shaw Boulevard sa Mandaluyong City dahil sa isang "power technical issue."

Nagkaroon ng power failure ang overhead catenary system (OCS) ng Guadalupe Station hanggang Ayala station (southbound) sa Makati City, ayon sa Department of Transportation-MRT.

ADVISORY:



At 2:35pm, MRT-3 implemented provisional service from North Avenue station to Shaw Boulevard station (both bounds), with 11 trains running, due to overhead catenary system (OCS) power failure at Guadalupe station to Ayala station (southbound). pic.twitter.com/G4kpcQN1ks