'Lols, fake news': Robredo disowns alleged statement on price of 'lugaw'

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday disowned a statement supposedly released by her office, which gives details of the price of lugaw or rice porridge.

In a Facebook post, Robredo said the statement is "obviously" not hers, as she warned against those spreading the fake statement.

"Lols. Obviously not mine. This is fake news (again and again) Pls report anyone who shares or posts this," she wrote in the caption.

Robredo has been on the receiving end of misinformation and "fake news".

Just last month, Robredo was accused of bringing a "director" with her as she brought relief goods to residents and families affected by typhoon Ulysses.

At that time, she was accused of helping the survivors just for show.

