Congress allots P620 million to cancer control program in 2021 budget

MANILA - Congress allotted P620 million in the proposed P4.5 trillion 2021 national budget for government’s cancer control program, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said Sunday.

This would fund the implementation of the National Integrated Cancer Control (NICC) Act of 2019 and will cover the cost of cancer prevention, treatment and medicines, according to Velasco.

Some 110,000 new cases are diagnosed annually while around 66,000 Filipinos die of cancer per year, the House leader said, citing 2018 data from the Department of Health.

A breast ultrasound costs between P600 to P3,000, while a session of chemotherapy costs around P20,000 to P120,000 or more, he added, citing information from the Cancer Coalition Philippines.

“Certainly, the economic burden of cancer care and treatment is overwhelming and it has the potential to drive Filipino families deeper into poverty,” Velasco said.