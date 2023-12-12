MANILA - The Marcos administration has declared December 26 as a special non-working day to provide Filipinos more time to spend with their families.

The declaration was made through Proclamation No. 425, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on December 12, 2023.

“The declaration of 26 December 2023, Tuesday, as an additional special (non-working) day will give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones,” the proclamation read.

“A longer weekend will encourage families to get together and strengthen their relationship leading to a better society,” it said, adding that it will also promote domestic tourism.

The proclamation also said the Department of Labor and Employment will issue the appropriate circular for its implementation in the private sector.