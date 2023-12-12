Lawmaker wants SMNI franchise revoked

MANILA - A lawmaker has filed a lower House resolution seeking to revoke the operations franchise of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

1Rider Party List Rep. Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez has filed House Bill 9710 revoking the franchise of Swara Sug Media Corporation, which operates under the business name SMNI, under Republic Act 11422.

RA 11422 was approved by the 17th Congress under former President Rodrigo Duterte in August 2019.

In his explanatory note, Gutierrez said the House Committee on Legislative Franchises found that SMNI violated various provisions of its own franchise.

Gutierrez added that SMNI changed its corporate structure that affected its ownership without prior approval by Congress as required.

"In 2006, it transitioned from being non-stock, non-profit corporation to a corporation sole under Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. However, in 2023, the Executive Pastor changed hands anew as Apollo Quiboloy was replaced by cne Bro. Marlon Acobo in the corporation sole," Gutierrez said in his explanatory note.

Another alleged violation was failure to disperse at least 30% of its ownership to the public, which is also a requirement of the franchise.

The 3rd violation is SMNI's failure to deliver truthful and balanced reporting, Gutierrez said.

The lower House approved on Monday House Resolution 1499 urging the National Telecommunications Commission to suspend the operation of SMNI on the same violations.

