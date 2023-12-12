House panel lifts detention of SMNI hosts Badoy, Celiz

MANILA — SMNI hosts Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz will not spend Christmas in detention at the House of Representatives.

The House Committee on Legislative Franchises unanimously voted in a closed-door special meeting on Tuesday to lift the detention order on the two hosts due to “humanitarian reasons”.

Tambunting and House Secretary General Reginald Velasco signed the release order for the two before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, Celiz was cited in contempt by the House panel after he refused to disclose before the panel his source of erroneous information on House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s P1.8 billion travel expenses.

Badoy, meanwhile, was cited in contempt due to discrepancies in her statement regarding her show’s advertisers.

Committee Chairperson and Paranaque 2nd District Representative Gus Tambunting said Celiz on Monday gave him the name of his source. He also wrote a letter to the panel seeking for reconsideration of the detention order against him and apologizing or his behavior during Tuesday’s Hearing. Tambunting said Badoy was also “remorseful”.

“They are free to go. This is not a furlough. We lifted their detention. If they are needed in the future, we will just call them back,” the House panel chair said.

“Sinabi naman nila verbally sa akin na alam nilang may pagkukulang sila. As far as they are concerned, they are also both remorseful, at sila ay nagsisisi rin... Pasko ngayon, at for humanitarian reasons, hindi naman kailangan yan ay magkaroon pa ng— humingi ng sorry o anuman. Kami na mismo ang nagdecide na sila ay pakawalan pareho."

"In the spirit of Christmas, we are giving them both the freedom to leave their detention cells,” he added.

Tambunting said they were able to verify the identity of the source given by Celiz, who works at the Senate. But the lawmaker said it is up to the upper chamber to look into the motive for giving wrong information about the House Speaker.

“Na-verify. This is a special meeting I called after I verified, and the Senate President has been informed about it. The person exists in the Senate… Nagtatrabaho sa Senado, sumusweldo sa gobyerno, pero hindi siya empleyado o staff ng senador… Siya ay source ni Eric, so tingin ko dapat ang mag-deal diyan ay Senado. Siya dapat ang mag-imbistiga doon sa paano niya nakuha ang ganyang storya na walang katotohanan at fake news,” Tambunting said.

He denied that the panel’s move was prompted by the petions filed by the spouses of the two SMNI hosts before the Supreme Court.

“There is jurisprudence that the House can do this. I am of the belief na hindi rin naman bibigyan ng due course, with all due respect. Sa dami ng jurisprudence na ang kapangyarihan to give contempt is a power vested with Congress, sa ating Konstitusyon. We have to understand that we’re independent branch,” Tambunting said.

Badoy and Celiz’s legal counsel said the release of his clients will render the habeas corpus petition before the Supreme Court moot and academic, but not the petition for certiorari.

"Nagpapasalamat tayo. But ang issue dyan, paano ‘yung 7 days na nakulong sila. Mababawi pa ba ‘yan? 7 days na walang kain, hindi kasama ang pamilya. Sobrang lungkot dito… Tuloy ang certiorari, but of course ‘yung habeas corpus wala na kung lifted na talaga yung pag-detain,” lawyer Mark Tolentino said.

“We believe that there is grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess jurisdiction on the part of the committee,” he added.

The House panel expects to tackle on January the bill filed by 1RIDER Party List Representative Ramon Gutierrez seeking to revoke SMNI’s franchise.

Tolentino said they are ready to defend SMNI’s franchise.

“Palaban. We are prepared to defend the ranchise na ipinagkatiwala sa amin… walang violation,” he said.