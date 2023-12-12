House OKs proposed Blue Economy Act

MANILA - Voting 254-3-0, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading House Bill 9662 or the proposed "Blue Economy Act."

Submitted by the Committees on Economic Affairs, Ways and Means and Appropriations, the bill also seeks to protect and conserve the marine and coastal ecosystems and habitats.

According to its committee fact sheet, the bill provides the policy framework for ocean-based and ocean-related activities within Philippine maritime zones.

It also renames and expands the functions of the National Coast Watch Council to the National Maritime Council. It will be tasked to also include the formulation of an integrated strategy in promoting the blue economy and ecosystem-based management of coastal and marine resources.

It also promotes research and development in marine science and technology and human capital to support the blue economy.

It also recognizes the rights and privileges of foreign vessels and aircraft in Philippines archipelagic waters under the conditions of reciprocity and mutual respect.

It also encourages the creation of Blue Economic Zones to promote investment and boost economic activities in freeport and economic zones.

It likewise grants privileges, benefits, advantages or exemptions to blue economic zone registered businesses.

The bill will be submitted to the Senate. It is an administration priority.