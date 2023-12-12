House OKs government procurement reform bill

MANILA — Voting 251-3-0, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading House Bill 9648 or the proposed "New Government Procurement Reform Act."

The Committee on Revision of Laws said the bill adopts electronic procurement system which provides for a single portal through the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS) as the primary source of information by all procuring entities and of the public.

Likewise, it improves PhilGEPS features including e-bulletin board, registry of contractors and suppliers, e-catalogue, virtual store, e-marketplace, e-reverse auction, e-small value procurement, electronic or digital payment, e-bidding and e-procurement process.

It also establishes the use of electronic payment through the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) by the procuring entities.

It defines the powers and functions of the bid and award committee (BAC), increasing their honoraria from 25% to 30% of basic monthly salary, and institutionalizes the provision of legal and medical assistance as well as indemnification package for them and its support staff.

It also institutionalizes the participation of observers in the procurement process, setting for their qualifications.

It strengthens the planning stage of the procurement system and requires the specifications of the procurement of goods and goods components of infrastructure projects.

It ensures equal access to information by posting all stages of the preparation of the bidding documents in the PhilGEPS except in cases of national security.

It also institutionalizes, in case of competitive bidding, the processes and requirements of form and contents of bidding documents, pre-procurement conference, publication and contents of the invitation to bid and pre-bid conference, the requirements to be submitted for the bidding and the process of receiving the same, the bid evaluation of short-listed bidder for consulting services, modification and withdrawal of bids, bid security, bid validity, bid opening, preliminary examination of bids and the ceiling of bid prices.

It mandates the video recording of all procurement-related conferences, the retention of the copies and the storage for 12 years of such video recording.

It provides for the BAC or head of procuring entity (HoPE) the option to use the lowest calculated bid (LCB) or the most economically advantageous bid (MEAB) in evaluating bids for goods and infrastructure projects.

It allows the adjustments of contract prices when there is an increase of 10% or more in prices of specific components of the infrastructure.

It also shortens the period of procurement activities from 90 days to 60 days from the opening of the bid to the award of contract.

It also institutionalizes the right of the HoPE to reject any and all bids, declare a failure of bidding or not award the contract under certain situations.

It mandates capable procuring entities to establish a warehousing and inventory system and requires performance evaluation by mandating the procuring entity to rate the winning bidder and vice-versa.

It also provides limited source bidding, direct contracting, repeat order, small value procurement, negotiated procurement, competitive dialogue, direct negotiations for innovative solutions, direct acquisition and design and build procurement as an equal mode of procurement with competitive procurement.

It enumerates 13 kinds of negotiated procurement and prioritizes and gives preference to domestic bid that offers goods, articles, supplies and materials substantially grown, produced, made or manufactured in the Philippines.

"Sa bagong procurement procedure, mahihirapan na ang mga nanggugulo, nagdadive at nakikipagsabwatan ng mga bidder sapagkat maliban sa mabigat na parusang naipapataw dito, matitrace na sa pamamagitan ng trends ng mga sumasaling bidders na makikita sa PhilGeps," Rep. Edward Maceda, chairman of the Committee on Revision of Laws and principal sponsor of the bill said.

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas voted against the bill which proposes that government-to- government (G2G) transactions is only allowed if it is covered by treaty or international or executive agreement and as such it will not follow procurement laws of the Philippines.

"GOCCs must be allowed to undertake G2G transactions which follow procedures laid out by RA 9184," Brosas said.

Brosas is also against allowing the specification of brand name as it will restrict procurement to top tier suppliers and limit competition.

Brosas also flagged how the Bids and Awards Committee will be exercising discretion in the bid evaluation on financial components.

The bill will be submitted to the Senate. It is an administration priority.