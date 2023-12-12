Workers from government offices participate in a simultaneous bamboo and tree planting activity on the grounds of a former landfill area in Pitong Bukawe in San Mateo, Rizal on Sept. 13, 2022 on the occasion of International Tree Planting Day. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on third and final reading two separate bills requiring parents and students to plant trees.

Voting 250-0, the House of Representatives approved House Bill 9587, requiring parents to plant two trees for every child born to them.

The bill aims to develop people's awareness of climate change and the need for reforestation, and to encourage tree planting as part of families' concerns and make them partners in solving global warming, the Special Committee on Reforestation said in a fact sheet.

Under the bill, tree-planting will be a requirement for the release of birth certificate. This should be done within 30 days after birth.

Lawmakers also approved House Bill 9588, requiring all graduating senior high school and college students to plant two trees each as a civic duty for environment protection and preservation.

This will be a prerequisite for graduation, except for students who are physically handicapped and have special needs.

Both bills will be submitted to the Senate.